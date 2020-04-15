CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with domestic violence

This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is Michael Patrick Carter. He's charged with two counts of domestic violence. Springfield police say the 31-year-old could be involved in several violent incidents and drug activities in Springfield and the Greene County area including Republic. Investigators say Carter could also be in Ozark, Missouri.

He's 6'4" and weighs about 185 pounds. Carter has brown hair and brown eyes. If you've seen him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You do not have to give your name. If your tip helps police arrest Carter, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.

