CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with sex crimes

This week's Crime Stoppers fugitive is Jesus Rincon-Moncada. Springfield police say he also goes by the names Miguel Moncada, Jose Espinoza and "Chewy."

The 36-years-old is charged with four countsof attempted enticement of a child in Greene County. Court records also show charges going back to 2007 of statutory sodomy, attempted statutory rape and child molestation involving someone younger than 14.

Rincon-Moncada is about 5'7" and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes. If you've seen him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You can stay anonymous. If your tip helps police make an arrest, you could get a cash reward of up to $1,000.