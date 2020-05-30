CVS Health announces drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at three Springfield sites

CVS Health announced the company is opening 22 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at pharmacies in Missouri.

The sites will use self-swab tests that have been approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company has established more than 1,000 testing locations nationwide with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations. Patients must register in advance on the CVS website beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.

The following CVS Springfield locations will offer testing:

-CVS Pharmacy, 2715 E. Battlefield Street, Springfield, MO 65804

-CVS Pharmacy, 1220 E Republic Street, Springfield, MO 65807

-CVS Pharmacy, 1153 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO 65806

Other new CVS testing sites in Missouri include:

CVS Pharmacy, 14400 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO 63011

CVS Pharmacy, 3201 South 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014

CVS Pharmacy, 12380 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044

CVS Pharmacy, 1545 East 23rd Street South, Independence, MO 64055

CVS Pharmacy, 17301 East US 24 Highway, Independence, MO 64056

CVS Pharmacy, 1315 West 23rd Street, Independence, MO 64052

CVS Pharmacy, 4149 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64116

CVS Pharmacy, 13101 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145

CVS Pharmacy, 4990 Northeast Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119

CVS Pharmacy, 4750 Lees Summit Road, Kansas City, MO 64136

CVS Pharmacy, 10820 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122

CVS Pharmacy, 3351 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit, MO 64081

CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Highway K, O'Fallon, MO 63368

CVS Pharmacy, 2120 Osage Street W, Pacific, MO 63069

CVS Pharmacy, 1301 Platte Falls Road, Platte City, MO 64079

CVS Pharmacy, 1215 West Foxwood Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

CVS Pharmacy, 5310 Blueridge Boulevard, Raytown, MO 64133

CVS Pharmacy, 400 Mid Rivers Mall Road, Saint Peters, MO 63376

CVS Pharmacy, 7320 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63116

For the full list of testing locations, CVS website