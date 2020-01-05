CYBER SAFETY CONCERNS: Local expert talks preparation for potential attack

The U.S. government is now warning Americans about possible cyber security issues, and people everywhere are wondering if there will be a military draft.

Global hacking / Source: MGN Image

The United States Department of Homeland Security issued an advisory to Americans over the weekend about possible cyber attacks from Iran. The warning reads the department has no information about a specific, credible threat, but reads an attack could come with little or warning.

Drury University Cyber Security professor Shannon McMurtrey says the United States and Iran have been involved in a cyber war for more than 10 years.

"We live in a very interconnected society and we have some people that don't like us very much right now that are very sophisticated on this front," McMurtrey said.

McMurtrey said the entire world is connected through the internet and enemies can cause, what he calls, "disruptions" through attacking different internet systems, such as online bill pay, credit card machines, social media or electricity lines.

"It could be literally the lights for your house, it could be payment systems, it could be transportation networks," he said.

According to McMurtrey, the bigger short-term threat could be lone-wolf hackers that want to cause annoyances, instead of an attack on national cyber security.

However, the effects of whatever attack might be coming could be felt here in the Ozarks, even if our region isn't a target for hackers.

"This is not something that's necessarily a geographic thing, it's an event that could have much more widespread raminfications than intended," he said.

McMurtrey said there is danger in overreacting, but it cannot hurt to be prepared.

"I think, in the same way we prepare for tornadoes and we prepare for weather events, it's wise to prepare for a potential cyber attack," he said.

McMurtrey recommended keeping emergency supplies, including medication, on hand, in case the power goes out. He said secure all of your important documents and back up your data on a hard drive.

According to McMurtrey, be careful about what you're sharing online and stay vigilant. He said spreading information is a tactic enemy countries use to attack through the internet in a different way, which can cause tension and chaos.

"Just, really, don't jump to conclusions," he said.

The Selective Service Twitter page cited some recent misinformation, with more troops heading to the Middle East, many are wondering if there will be a military draft. So many, in fact, the Selective Service website crashed this weekend. The Selective Service later posted on Twitter its website is back up and running.

However, a draft won't come unless there is a joint effort between the U.S. Congress and the President to pass a bill calling for one. That means, right now, it is "business as usual," according to the Selective Service, as there has been no official declaration of war, or a bill passed calling for a draft.

A bill is on the House floor in Washington D.C. calling to repeal the Military Selective Service Act. That's the current law on the books that says if and when the Congress and the President reinstate a military draft, the Selective Service System would conduct a National Draft Lottery to determine the order in which young men would be drafted. Women are not eligible to register for the draft.

H-R 5492 was introduced by Representative Peter DeFazio of Oregon about two weeks ago. It's been referred to the House Committee on Armed Services.

Click HERE for the bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security.

Click HERE to read more about H-R 5492.