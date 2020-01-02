California authorities searching for missing son of Greene County judges

The Sacramento (Calif.) Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the son of two Greene County judges.

Police say Alexander Holden, 25 was last seen on December 31. He is the son of Greene County Judge Calvin Holden and Judge Margaret Palmietto.

Police say he was last located in the downtown area of the state capitol. Investigators say Holden’s disappearance is uncharacteristic and family is concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information on Holden’s whereabouts please call 911 or the Sacramento Police Department Dispatch Center at (916) 808-5471.