Camden County investigators believe autopsy will lead to answers in Lake Ozark, Mo. couple's death

The Camden County Sheriff's Office hopes an autopsy offers more clues in the death of how a Lake Ozark couple died this week.

Deputies found the bodies of Anand and Kourtney Torres Monday morning at their residents in the area of Racquet Club Drive. Captain Chris Twitchel of the Camden County Sheriff's Office says there's more work for investigators to do before they learn what happened at the Torres home Sunday night.

The sheriff's office scheduled an autopsy with the Southwest Forensic Center in Springfield Wednesday. Investigators say they will release a cause of death once the autopsy and toxicology results are finished. That could take a few weeks.

Anand and Kourtney Torres leave behind three children. The sheriff's office says all three are safe with relatives. The couple worked with many children in the Osage Youth Athletic Council. Anand was the council's football.