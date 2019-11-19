Camden County Firefighters investigate series of brush fires

Firefighters know it could've been worse along Highway 54 Monday night.

"The humidity was fairly high last night, and the winds weren't that radical," said Chief Scott Frandsen of the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

Despite that, there were several fires along the westbound lanes heading toward Camdenton from Osage Beach.

It started in Osage Beach around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Mid-County Fire then got a call for a fire near the intersection by Walmart.

"Shortly thereafter, we received a call of several burning in close proximity of each other west of town in the area of Carol Cut Through Road," Frandsen said.

As Mid-County Fire Fighters were headed to that scene, volunteers with the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District were about to help.

But, they were called to their own brush fire just outside of Macks Creek. That fire was also along the westbound lanes of Highway 54.

"That was kind of odd, because I feel like if you're an arsonist, you're going to need a buddy because you're not driving and throwing anything out," said Chief Mike Hufferd.

Firefighters believe it could have been arson, but there's no evidence of anything that was thrown from a car to set the series of fires across the three fire protection districts.

So, it might have been accidental.

"We did have a report here that somebody did see a pick up truck that looked like it was throwing sparks," Frandsen noted.

Firefighters say normally something dragging under a car wouldn't spark a fire, but the leaves and grass are dry enough right now.

"If someone's behind someone and sees they have something dragging, it doesn't hurt to make a phone call, or try to get that driver's attention, but do it safely, Hufferd said.

Firefighters say it may never be clear how the fires started.