A positive COVID-19 case from out of the area visited the Lake of the Ozarks pool bars on Memorial Day Weekend

The Camden County Health Department said Friday a Boone County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day Weekend.

According to Health Director Bee Dampier, the case arrived at the Lake on Saturday and started showing symptoms on Sunday. Dampier said it is likely COVID-19 was incubating illness during that person's visit.

"Due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people, we are publicly releasing the following timeline, which was provided by the case," Dampier said in a news release.

On Saturday, May 23, the positive case visited Backwater Jacks between 1 and 5 p.m. Then, they went to Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool from 5:40 to 9 p.m.

From Shady Gators, the case went back to Backwater Jacks from 9:40 to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, May 24, the case had lunch at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Ozark from 1 to 2 p.m., went to Shady Gators from 2:30 until around 7 p.m., then got a cab from Shady Gators to a private home.

The public who may have been in these places is asked to please monitor for symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches,

headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

If you develop symptoms, you're asked contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known.

Backwater Jacks, along with several other Lake of the Ozarks pool bars made national headlines after videos and photos of large crowds not following social distancing orders.

There have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week.