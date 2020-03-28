Camden County, Mo. announces four more positive cases of COVID-19

The Camden County, Mo. Health Department announced the positive cases of COVID-19 in the county has risen to eight. One of those cases has died.

Bee Dampier, the Camden County Health Director, says those cases are between 32 to 77-years-old, two are women, and six are men.

Two of the cases reported in Camden County had out of state travel, and, one had traveled to another county in Missouri with high case rates.

Two of the positive cases are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

In a news release, Dampier said, "those who are at home have been instructed to self-isolate unless they need medical care. Close contacts have been informed and instructed to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from their last exposure to the ill person."