Camden County, Mo. deputies arrest man on several charges after pursuit, ramming patrol car

Camden County, Mo. deputies arrested a man after he rammed a patrol car during a pursuit.

David W. Conboy, 44, faces several charges including assault, substance control and resisting arrest.

Deputies say they responded Wednesday night to the area of Gray Fox Run after a woman claimed she was being stalked. Deputies say Conboy had been arrested before in a domestic dispute involving the woman.

Deputies quickly located Conboy. While deputies attempted to stop Conboy, he took off. Deputies say he later rammed a patrol unit, then crashing his car. Deputies arrested him after a short chase on foot.

Conboy remains jailed in Camden County.