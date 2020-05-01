Camden County Sheriff's Deputy delivers baby during traffic stop

At 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Bailey Denny of the Camden County Sheriff's Office pulled a car over on Highway 5 for speeding. The car didn't stop at first.

"Once they did pull over, the driver got out and was super excited. That's when he told me she was having a baby," Denny said.

There was no time to waste.

"She said she was actively in labor, and had been since they left their hometown near St. Robert," Denny recalled.

Denny ran back to her car, grabbed gloves, and made the woman as comfortable as possible. Denny thought back to the training she went through less than six months ago when she was in the sheriff's academy.

"They taught us just the basics on how to position your hands and hold the head and hold the baby and help her," Denny said.

Denny's quick actions helped deliver that baby in just six minutes. You can hear the baby crying over the dispatcher's radio right at 11:00 a.m.

The couple wouldn't have made it to Lake Regional Hospital, which was still about 10 miles away.

"The men and women in uniform have a lot of training," said Captain Chris Twitchel. "When the time comes for that training to kick in, it's always nice to see that the deputies come to the call, they finish the call, and everything works out great because of the training."

It's a memory Denny will carry with her for the rest of her life.

"I just helped deliver a baby! I can't believe that just happened," Denny exclaimed.

The sheriff's office delivered a onesie and a card to the mother, who's identity has not been provided for privacy.