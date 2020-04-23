Camden County announces it will rescind its stay-at-home order, state order still in place

The Camden County Commission has announced it will rescind the county's stay-at-home order after the three commissioners vote at 2:00 p.m.

This comes after the Camden County Commission sent a letter to Missouri Governor Mike Parson asking him to reevaluate the statewide stay-at-home order.

In that letter, the commission said "adhering to the current May 4th order is already creating hardships on many of our residents and businesses." The commission also asked the governor to not extend the current order past May 4.

Governor Parson announced Wednesday he was sticking to the May 4 goal to reopen the state's economy.

"Almost every business in the state of Missouri will be able to open their doors," Parson said. "People will go back to work. They'll be some guidelines."

In a news release announcing they'd rescind their own ordinance Thursday, the Camden County Commission said it hopes citizens continue to comply with the state's stay-at-home order, practice social distancing, and continue to follow hand washing and mask wearing guidelines.

"We understand the hardship this has exerted on everyone, both financially and emotionally," the commission said in its news release. "It is through everyone's hardships that this venture has been successful. Our numbers are low, even in light of the large number of second homeowners and visitors."

As of Tuesday, the Camden County Health Department was reporting 35 total cases of COVID-19. At the time, one of those cases remained hospitalized. One patient has died.