Camden County deputies check for tampered Halloween candy

"We have a KitKat, we have some Twizzlers in here. My favorite, we have Reese's Peanut Butter Cups," said Captain Chris Twitchel of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Those are all candies children will likely get while trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Camden County deputies will use an x-ray machine at the Camden County Courthouse that will make sure none of it has been tampered with.

Despite the stories and rumors, there aren't many confirmed cases of anyone actually being hurt from blades or pins in candy...and in the three years deputies in Camden County have checked?

"We've never run into this yet, which has been kind of nice," Twitchel said.

They'll still check your candy until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, but the bigger scare on Halloween isn't the potential for tainted candy.

SafeKids.org says children are twice as likely to die after being hit by a car on Halloween night than any other day of the year.

"A lot of times, the streets just get clogged up with trick-or-treaters and people just don't see someone around them while they're going forward," Twitchel said.

If you're out driving, deputies say to slow down, know what’s around and right in front of you, and don't wear a mask while you're behind the wheel.

"Take it off when you're driving, put it back on whenever you get out of the vehicle," Twitchel said.

If you plan to trick-or-treat, make sure you can see out of your mask, carry a flashlight, and make sure you can be seen by other trick-or-treaters and drivers.