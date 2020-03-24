Camden County health leaders list locations COVID-19 patient visited before symptoms

The Camden County Health Department is informing the public of locations a patient with coronavirus visited before testing.

The case is not travel-related. Health leaders say these are local places the patient visited before symptoms developed. The actual risk of transmission is low.

March 13-19:

*Nauti-fish

*WalMart Camdenton

*Woods at Sunrise Beach

*Dollar General on F Road

*Camdenton Bus Barn

*Hurricane Deck School

The county only reports this one COVID-19 case. Health leaders remind us to assume anyone you are dealing with in the public can potentially be infectious.

*Take precautions: Stay home as much as possible.

*If you must go out to work or essential business, check your temperature twice a day and go home immediately if over 100.4

*Do not gather in crowds of more than 10 people.

*KEEP YOUR 6ft DISTANCE when at all possible.

*Wash hands thoroughly and often.

Testing is not widely available, so if you think you have it, act as if you know you have it and stay home until your temperature has been gone for 72 hours and it has been 7 days from your first symptoms.