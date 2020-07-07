Camden County man charged after deputies say he threatened to kill them

Deputies arrested a man from Climax Springs, Missouri, after they say he threatened to kill law enforcement on July 4.

According to the Camden County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Climax Springs for a domestic assault investigation.

While at the scene, deputies learned the suspect had left the home and had been making terroristic threats to kill law enforcement.

The suspect, Dennis L. Kraus, 44, was later located and arrested without further incident.

Kraus was charged with two counts of felony domestic assault, misdemeanor property damage.

Kraus is being held in jail without bond.

