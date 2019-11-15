Camdenton Police investigating threats made by students

A Camdenton High School Student is being investigated after police say fellow students reported verbal threats to school officials.

Police and Camdenton High School administrators first investigated the reported threatening comments early Friday morning.

The student who made the alleged comments was taken to the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center for further investigation.

While looking into the first incident, police say they were alerted to another possible threatening statement, however, no evidence of inappropriate speech or conduct was found. That incident was handed over to school officials.

In a news release, the police department said, "Investigations of this nature are always difficult, as officers must evaluate the totality of the circumstances to determine the level of concern for this incident. We are very proud that the students came forward to report these concerns and hope that students will realize that statements of this nature will always be taken seriously. Even said in a joking manner, the student could face serious repercussions, including school disciplinary action and criminal charges."

The police department is encouraging parents to discuss recent school violence incidents with their children, making sure they understand the repercussions of making threatening statements, but also making sure to let their child know if they see something, say something.