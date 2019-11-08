Sunrise Beach, Mo. man shoots crossbow at burglars, two arrested

Two men face burglary charges after Camden County deputies say those men broke into a home.

Officers arrested Chad T. Brewer, 27, and Shawnelle A. Yarbrough, 26, Thursday. Both men are from Jefferson City.

Police responded to an active panic alarm Nov. 7 in a home on Slinging Oaks Drive in Sunrise Beach. The man living there told officers two men broke in. He shot at one of the suspects with a crossbow. The men drove off in a car.

Later that day, a Sunrise Beach officer spotted the car with Brewer and Yarbrough inside. Deputies took the men to the Camden County Detention Center.

Friday, prosecutors charged Brewer with one felony count of 1st-degree burglary. A judge set a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

Yarbrough also faces one count of 1st-degree burglary. He is being held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.