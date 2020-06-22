Camp Wakonda opens doors and works to keep kids safe during pandemic

YMCA's Camp Wakanda decided to open their doors to campers, though others remained closed because of Coronavirus fears.

While the kids may notice a few differences, most of keeping them safe is going on in the background while the campers focus on fun.

“I think we can keep the kids as safe as possible,” Dean Maczka, Camp Wakonda Director tells KY3. “Nothings perfect. But we are doing the best that we can.”

Those procedures start the moment campers arrive.

Every person who arrives at camp gets a temperature check.

Fewer kids are at camp this year and less in each cabin. Each of the cabins is equipped for 12 campers, this year only six.

Those cabins stick together and counselors coordinate to keep each cabin social distanced at least six feet from others.

“We’re making sure we are keeping up with cleaning and making sure kids still have fun,” Mallary Ackerman, Program Director for Camp Wakonda tells KY3. “And explaining the differences on why the camp has changed this year.”

This year Equipment isn’t shared and is everything cleaned with extra care.

Mealtimes are separate too and longer include family-style dining. Instead, each camper brings their plate up and a counselor serves them their meal.

The kids have more energy than ever.

“They are definitely excited to be out of the house,” Tyler Rader, a camp counselor, explains. “And actually having the ability to come to camp this year.”

And maybe this year, more than ever camp is extra special. A way to feel normal even if just for a week, in a time where everything seems a little more complicated.

