Can Missourians still collect unemployment if they refuse to return to work?

With the statewide stay-at-home order lifted nearly two weeks ago, Missouri workers could be called back to work by their employers in the upcoming weeks, if they haven't already been recalled.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor, Missourians who have been placed on a temporary layoff related to COVID-19, but refuse to return to work when called back by their employer, should expect to lose unemployment benefits.

However, state officials say there are a few exceptions:

-If you have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms

-If you have recovered from COVID-19 but it caused medical complications rendering you unable to perform essential job duties

-If a member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19

-If you are providing care for a member of your household who was diagnosed with COVID-19

-If you do not have childcare due to COVID-19 reasons

-If you do not have transportation to your place of work because of COVID-19.

The Missouri Department of Labor says employees in any of these positions are strongly encouraged to work with their employer on the best way to handle their situation.

According to the Department of Labor's Division of Employment Security, refusing to return to work when recalled for any other reason, or in an attempt to continue to draw unemployment benefits, will be considered a "voluntary quit."

If you refuse to return for reasons not covered under the CARES Act, you would be disqualified from receiving benefits, including the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation supplement.

The full list of circumstances covered under the CARES Act, in addition to an FAQ on unemployment benefits in Missouri, can be found HERE.