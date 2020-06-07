Candlelight vigil underway in downtown Springfield

A candlelight vigil is underway Sunday night at Park Central Square, drawing hundreds to downtown Springfield.

It's a continuation in the line of demonstrations across the Ozarks as people speak out against racial injustice.

The vigil follows a protest in downtown Springfield that drew an estimated 2,500 people Saturday afternoon.

People started lighting candles around 9 p.m. Groups also passed out flowers and sky lanterns ahead of the vigil.

The vigil was youth-organized with the help of several children ranging from 8 to 18 years old.

The vigil was organized to honor those who have died due to police brutality.

Protests and other demonstrations nationwide come in response to the death of George Floyd in late May. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

