Cape Girardeau County Health Department ties confirmed COVID-19 case to Lake of the Ozarks boat party

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released potential exposures of Cape Girardeau County residents and/or Southeast Missouri State University students involved with a boat party at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The party happened May 29 through May 31. The Health Center strongly encourages participants to be tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine

until test results are known.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:

• Stay at least 6 feet away from individuals not in your household.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when in public.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand

sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or

wipe.

• Stay home if you are sick.

While younger age groups may be less severely affected by COVID-19 they may put others at risk unknowingly. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19. If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider for medical advice before showing up.