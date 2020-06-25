Car crashes into Williams Trailers in Boone County, Ark.

The Harrison Police Chief said an officer tried to catch up to a car driving carelessly on South Main Street in Harrison around 1:30 Thursday morning.

The driver was going more than 100 miles per hour and police couldn't get very close to it.

On Highway 65, just south of Harrison, it went off the road, hit a mailbox, hit a utility pole, went through the Williams Trailers building, and collided with a truck.

The chief said the two men inside the car then got out and ran.

Both are now in custody and could face felony and misdemeanor charges.

The owner of Williams Trailers said he was shocked when he saw what happened to his business.

"Couldn't believe it when I got up here. Then I realized, it came to me, it's real. Like a tornado. Probably have to tear that office building down. Start all over. It knocked the windows out here and there. Had a lot of pressure on it," said John Ronald Williams, the owner of Williams Trailers.

Williams said he's not sure how much it will cost or how long it will take to get back in business.

Police have not yet released the names of the men in custody as charges are pending.