Troopers investigate crash into creek in Strafford, Mo.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are trying to find the driver of a car that ran off a bridge and flipped into a creek in Strafford, Mo.

It happened on J Road, just north of town. The car ended up in the south fork of the Pomme De Terre River.

Troopers say the car has been in the creek since sometime overnight. Another driver called the crash in Friday morning, but when investigators arrived, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The MSHP is now working to find out who the car belongs to and if there were any injuries.