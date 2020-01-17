Cardinals Caravan returns to Springfield

The 2020 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan rolled through Springfield on Friday.

Current and former Cardinals players visit Springfield annually as part of the caravan.

On Friday, current and former players answered questions and signed autographs for fans at Hammons Field. After the meet-and-greet, some players paid a visit to Mercy and Cox Health hospitals to spend time with sick children.

Outfielder Lane Thomas, who played in Springfield in 2018, says it's a treat to be back in town.

"All the people, the familiar faces I recognize showing up, it's awesome," says Thomas. "This is the first place that i played after getting traded from the Blue Jays, and I really understood how the Cardinal fan base is incredible."

Another Caravan appearance is set for 7 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena. Those who hope to attend need to purchase a ticket to the Tournament of Champions.

The Cardinals Caravan brings players to cities in six states over four days.