Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt gets married

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt tied the knot in a ceremony with close friends and family Friday in Florida.

Shildt married his fiancé, Michelle Segrave on Friday, a rare off day for the Cardinals during Spring Training.

"Join us in wishing a lifetime of happiness to Mr. and Mrs. Shildt!" the Cardinals shared on Twitter.

Shildt managed the Springfield Cardinals from 2012 to 2014, leading the team to to its first Texas League Championship in 2012.