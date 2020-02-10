Carroll County Sheriff's Office expanding to add new deputy

One year into his first term, Carroll County Sheriff Jim Ross knows emergency calls aren't slowing down.

"Just a phenomenal jump in call traffic," Ross said.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office took more than 17,000 emergency calls last year. That's more than a 450 percent jump from just 10 years ago.

He blames the increase, at least in part, on drugs and drug-related crimes.

"I've learned a lot about the needs of this department. The size of the county: 639 square miles," the sheriff said.

Just 14 deputies patrol those 639 square miles.

"And that sounds like that might be enough people, but whenever you've got sick leave, annual leave, family medical leave, vacations, people in training all the time, it's never enough to go around," he said.

Last month Ross asked the county for help. The justices of the peace approved funding for another patrolman.

"We're always asking for money, and you know how that works. There's only so much money to go around," he said.

The county also approved raising deputy salaries by more than $2,600. Ross believes that will help recruit and retain employees. The starting salary went from $29,100 to $31,720.

"That was a necessity. Our guys were so underpaid compared to other Class 3 counties and local police departments," the sheriff said.

Money doesn't fix everything, but Ross knows it certainly helps this situation in giving him more resources to protect a county that's keeping his team busy.

"I thought I knew what I was getting elected to, but I wasn't certain. I found out I certainly wasn't," he said.

The sheriff said he hopes to have the deputy position filled in the next month or two.

