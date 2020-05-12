Cars line up at senior centers across the Ozarks for lunch

Senior citizens are among those most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with their age group being at high risk for the virus. It means senior centers are serving them in a different way.

For nearly two months now, Senior Age's 36 senior centers across southwest Missouri have been doing drive-up lunches. Staff hand out frozen meals made right there at the senior center, through each car window. The Bolivar, Mo. senior center reports about 75 to 80 cars a day, some senior centers report even more. The meals cost nothing to those 60-years-old and older.

The centers haven't been taking contributions, as they usually do, also to limit contact, but that leaves the agency is greater need. Seniors are thankful for the drive-up lunches, but it's not the same as getting to visit inside with their friends.

"It’s very different, because we have a lot of social time when we come and dine in, and we’re not having that now," said senior Maureen White. "We also have a lot of activities here that I’m missing. I do line dancing, and we have that twice a week, and of course that’s cancelled."

Staff say they are also calling and checking on seniors each day to see if there's anything they need, and many enjoy that phone call, or even a 30 second conversation when they come pick up their food. Everyone is hoping they'll get to reopen the centers sometime soon.

