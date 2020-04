The Carter County Health Center says a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 in Carter County died at a Springfield hospital Saturday morning.

The patient, a 59-year-old man, had underlying health conditions, according to the Carter County Health Center.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23 and the case is not travel-related, per health officials.

