Case against driver charged in deadly August crash moves forward

Six witnesses re-told the story of a crash Friday that killed three people in Springfield last summer. Now, the man charged with their deaths is one step closer to a trial.

Prosecutors laid out the evidence from a crash on August 3, 2019 at Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue in Springfield. Judge Mark Powell decided there is enough to move forward with the case.

Andrew Lynch faces three counts of second-degree murder and charges for running from two crashes, all while driving drunk.

On August 3, police received at least seven 9-1-1 calls about a pickup truck driving carelessly through Springfield and into Greene County.

The first call came in reporting someone driving a white truck driving recklessly near the fairgrounds in Springfield, running traffic lights and crosswalks.

There were more calls that came in reporting the truck being involved in other crashes in Greene County, on St. Hwy. H.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had a helicopter in Springfield the night of August 3, while working with the Greene County Sheriff's Office on another traffic project. The chopper took to the sky to locate Lynch, and found him still on St. Hwy. H, speeding toward Springfield.

Witnesses testified Friday the driver of the truck was passing cars in no-passing zones, driving into oncoming traffic and driving at unsafe speeds.

One Greene County Sheriff's Deputy found the truck and started chasing it.

Another deputy laid down a spike strip, but it did not stop Lynch.

In court Friday, the deputy involved in the chase said he stopped following Lynch near Glenstone and I-44 as he drove into city traffic. In court. The deputy said Lynch then hit an SUV, but kept going.

That's when Lynch went on to run a red light at Kearney Street, and slammed into a car filled with a family.

Jamin, 41, Kim, 39, and Braeden Seabert, 19, all died at the scene.

Lynch tried to run from the scene after the collision. Springfield police officers arrested him.

Another Greene County deputy said Lynch was combative and uncooperative on the scene. He said Lynch was cursing, spitting and even refused to give a blood alcohol sample for testing.

The office received a search warrant and got the sample anyway.

Lynch's blood alcohol content came in nearly three times the legal limit at .221, according to the deputy who testified in court.

In court Friday, a Greene County Sheriff's Deputy said there were beer cans on the street after the crash that had spilled out of Lynch's truck. There was also a bottle of alcohol inside.

A detective who interviewed Lynch in the Greene County Jail said, in court Friday, Lynch remembered driving fast and seeing police lights. Lynch also admitted to doing marijuana and meth.

The Seabert's family traveled from Illinois to Springfield for the hearing Friday. They didn't want to talk on camera, but said nothing that happens in court can bring back their loved ones. They said they're grateful for the support from the Springfield community.

Lynch is set to return to court on March 6, and is expected to make a plea then.