Case of 2 missing kids grows to include deaths, cult rumors

Confusion is growing around a series of mysterious deaths and the disappearances of a 7-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl that tie back to a couple who have since vanished themselves.

Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow are missing. They have not been seen since September. (Source: CNN)

The twisted tale spanning Idaho and Arizona has revealed the deaths of both their previous spouses, the couple’s doomsday beliefs and children who slowly slipped away from relatives who are desperate to find them.

The children haven’t been seen since September, and the couple never reported them missing. Authorities are searching for all four.

The grandparents of Joshua “JJ” Vallow are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of him and his sister, Tylee Ryan.

Investigators also are looking into the recent deaths of the man’s previous wife, the woman’s previous husband and her brother.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.