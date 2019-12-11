Cassville Schools consider installing metal detectors at high school

An Ozarks high school is considering taking security to the next level by adding metal detectors to entrances.

"Safety is definitely a priority here," Cassville High School Senior Ethan Nape said.

School leaders say the detectors would be about protecting the people who walk the halls on campus.

"So, we are considering metal detector systems at entry ways," Superintendent Dr. Richard Asbill said.

Dr. Asbill plans to start with two detectors at the high school campus. An app would notify administrators and school police officers when a large amount of metal comes through door, without sounding an alarm.

"We also then have an image of who that was," Dr. Asbill said.

Exterior doors are already locked during the school day. Visitors have to be buzzed in and they're on security cameras. Students say getting metal detectors would just be another way to make them feel safe.

"It's unfortunate that we have to take these precautions, but I'm glad that we are," Cassville High School Senior Madry McCrackin said.

District leaders say the goal is to not only add protection during the day, but to all school activities before and after school hours.

"I was at the basketball game last night. You just think about it. The doors are unlocked during that time. Like, there's no stopping them or being able to tell what they have or anything," Nape said.

Some parents say the idea of metal detectors helps give them peace-of-mind.

"I have three children in the district," Parent Stacy Runnels said.

Runnels says it'd be good to know not only "who," but "what" is coming through the doors.

"Even if it's not a gun weapon, I think sometimes kids might come in with things that might not be safe. So, if this can catch any types of those situations, I think it's wonderful," Runnels said.

The two-detector system would cost up to $65,000 total.

"These systems are expensive, but so were security systems and door lock systems," Dr. Asbill said.

The detectors would be paid for by grants and also through a bond issue recently passed by the community.

"We believe they understand the need and what we are trying to do to make sure students and staff are always safe," Dr. Asbill said.

The school board is expected to consider the purchase of the metal detectors at its meeting next week. If it's approved, they'll begin the install as soon as January.