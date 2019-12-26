Cassville church opens pantry, available 24/7 outside the building

Free items for families in Barry County are now available around-the-clock at a new mini-pantry.

"There's no income requirement, there's no verification. There's no anything. People just use it when they need it," Jason Cockrum said.

Cockrum is a member of Mill Street Church of Christ in Cassville. He helped start up the cabinet-style pantry, located just off Main Street at Mill Street Church of Christ. It is outdoors, under a lighted awning.

​"It is very much self-service. So, people can pick up at their own convenience. They can drop off when they have the ability to," Cockrum said.

Since opening earlier this month, people have already taken, and given, to the pantry.

"I brought food, all kinds of cooking ingredients for people who need it," Joe Casper said.

Casper says he's here to help local families, no matter their circumstances.

"There are people who are ashamed and by doing this, it's perfect," Casper said.

In the pantry, there's everything from socks to food items. However, the items that are being used the most are hygiene items like shampoo and soap.

"The donations have been coming in from the outside community," Cockrum said.

He says this pantry is just one way for everyone to do just a little bit to reach out to families in need.

"We are really trying to spark others in the community to do some of these micro projects and help out in any way they can," Cockrum said.

"That's what you do, you help people," Casper said.

The church asks that you don't donate things like medications or harsh chemicals. If you have a donation that won't fit in the pantry, you can contact the church for someone to take it inside to stock the pantry when it's needed. The church's contact information is located on the inside of the pantry.