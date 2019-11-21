Cassville's JAG program prepares students for successful careers

A nationwide program in Missouri schools helps students improve their chances of landing their dream career, by building skills that are best-learned through experience.

Students in Cassville High School's Jobs for America's Graduates, or JAG, program participate in skill-building exercises like mock interviews.

"Really gives us confidence and shows us the proper way to do an interview," Cassville JAG Civil Awareness Leader Troy Hagins said.

In Cassville's JAG program, students learn soft skills that prepare them for the workforce.

"Time management, prioritization, things that aren't necessarily in a core area curriculum," Cassville High School Principal Keith Robertson said.

This is the first year for Cassville High to have the program.

"Teaching the kids employability skills, getting college and career ready and really just people skills," Cassville High School JAG Specialist Nathan Fortner said. "Our district receives a grant, where the students get to use to go on these trips or to go to business and tour."

The tours of businesses give the students a taste of what certain jobs are really like, meeting potential future employers along the way.

"It makes a huge difference. It gets our names out there in the community and gets everyone to know who's in the school and who's going to college and who's going straight for a job," Cassville JAG President Ruben Reyes said.

The program was created to help keep kids in school, showing how graduation can lead to a lifetime of success.

"It's based on graduation rates, so it's trying to graduate from high school and get them career ready," Fortner said.

As a part of the JAG program, teachers also follow up with students even after they've graduated to continue to support them in their careers.