Christian rockers Casting Crowns announce tour date in Springfield

Contemporary Christian rock group Casting Crowns is coming to Springfield.

The band will appear at JQH Arena on April 16 at 7 p.m. Special guest Matthew West will open for the band.

Casting Crowns has produced mega Christian rock hits like “Praise You In This Storm,” “East to West,” “Who Am I,” and “Just Be Held.” They typically play in front of sold out arenas across the world.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $82.50, $52.50, $40.50, $30.50 and $25.50 plus fees. Purchase tickets at missouristatetix.com, charge by phone (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.