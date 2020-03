A catalytic converter was stolen from a food bank delivery truck Thursday night in Lebanon.

The L-Life Food Pantry say it was an unpleasant surprise "at a time when demand for our services are going through the roof" amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The food pantry has not included truck repairs in its current budget.

Leaders are asking the public if they have a catalytic converter to trade for canned goods. You can contact the food pantry at 417-991-3663.