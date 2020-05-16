Caulfield, Mo. community raises money to keep a piece of local history open

Just days away from having to close the doors on its community center, a small Howell County town came together to save a piece of history.

"It's the go-to place for whatever you need to congregate for," Susie Williams told KY3.

The Caulfield Community Building has a long, meaningful history for the people of Caulfield.

"It means more than I can say. My kids all went to school here and it's been active service all my being," Blanche Harden explained.

From pie suppers, to fundraisers, to family reunions and getting the chance to listen to the Grassy Mountain Boys.

"The room would be packed, Williams said. I mean standing room only back here. I mean it would be full and the doors would be open so people could listen from outside."

Paying to use the building is what helps keeps the doors open and lights on.

But the pandemic left the normally busy hall empty, silent, and without vital income-- the pressure mounting as a $1200 bill came due.

"We couldn't get together and have a pie supper or benefit to raise the money, but we could do it virtually and that's what we did," Williams added.

In less than 24 hours, a years worth of insurance for the building was covered.

"It speaks loud. It speaks loud. We have a wonderful community," Harden exclaimed.

"We're close. We're a close community. They don't want their history to be lost," Williams told KY3.

And the money keeps rolling in - to date more than $3,600 has been raised online - with hundreds more donated to a local bank.

The extra money will go towards repairs and likely a fresh paint job.

Giving the community building a new lease on life and a chance to host events for many years to come.

"It excites me. Almost to tears. We've worked hard," Harden said with tears in her eyes.