Cedar County, Mo. man appears before judge in death of baby

A Cedar County, Mo. father is jailed facing charges in the death of a three-month-old baby.

Dewey Foster

Prosecutors charged Dewey Foster with child abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. He pleaded not guilty in front of a judge Friday morning. A judge ordered him jailed without bond. He will again face a judge Monday.

The baby died November 24. Police in El Dorado Springs say the baby's mother and father took the boy to the emergency room, but a deputy noticed the father, Dewey Foster, acting suspicious, refusing to come into the hospital. The baby suffered injuries to his nose and jaw, a bruise under his eye, his face and neck were red, and an autopsy found he had suffered blunt-force trauma.

The boy's mother told police she left for work around 11:30 a.m. and returned around 7:30 p.m. She found the baby not breathing. Detectives say Foster told them the baby boy was taking a nap with him.

"It's all my fault," Foster told them while being questioned. "He was sleeping with me. He woke up cold."

Foster claimed the injuries to the baby's nose were carpet burn. Foster has two prior convictions of endangering the welfare of a child in his long criminal history. Investigators say he is a member of the Southwest Honkeys gang.