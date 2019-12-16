Celebrity chef Guy Fieri opening new restaurant in Branson, Mo.

FACE Hospitality announced a partnership with celebrity chef Guy Fieri to open a restaurant at the Branson Landing.

The group hopes top open the nearly 8,000 square foot kitchen plus bar in the summer of 2020. FACE Hospitality also operates the Mirror Maize, 7D Dark Ride Adventure and Arcade City attractions at the Branson Landing.

“FACE Amusement Group has been serving up fun and excitement in the Branson area for the past three years,” said Rosemary Rose, President of FACE Hospitality. “We look forward to building on our partnership with Guy to grow our presence in the community and add to the amazing lineup of food and fun at Branson Landing.”

Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar will showcase Chef Fieri’s signature, bold flavors with menu highlights like his famous Trash Can Nachos, award-winning bacon mac n' cheese burger, and bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings. It will also serve a hearty selection of signature sandwiches, scratch made entrees, house smoked meats, and mouthwatering desserts like the pretzel & potato chip covered marbled cheesecake.

“I’m all about great food, good times and big fun so to be able to partner up with folks like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring it all together in one place…Branson!,” said Guy Fieri.

Branson Landing shared the excitement.

“We are very excited to welcome Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar to Branson Landing. The restaurant’s fun atmosphere and unique menu will be a perfect fit for Branson Landing,” stated Rick Huffman, President and CEO of HCW, LLC. Branson Landing is owned and operated by HCW, LLC.

