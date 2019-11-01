Change your clocks, change your smoke alarm batteries, Branson fire crews send reminder

The time change this weekend might give you a chance to catch an extra hour of rest, but firefighters don't want you to sleep on an important safety step...changing your smoke alarm batteries.

More homes have smoke alarms, but the Branson Fire Chief says many of the alarms actually don't work because they're broken or the batteries are dead. That's why firefighters say now is the time to check your alarms, something that could save you and your family's lives.

"It's been a proven fact that smoke alarms do save lives," Firefighter Darren Matthews said. "It's an early indication for you to be able to get up and get out."

That's why Branson firefighters say now is the time to check your alarms.

"When you change your clocks, change the batteries in your smoke detectors. It's a good time to do that every year," Matthews said

It is a good reminder about a simple task. However, if you need a little help, Branson Fire crews gladly make house-calls.

"I would rather have a visit from them at that time then be in the midst of a fire," Homeowner Keith O'Neil said.

They'll help clean alarms, change batteries, and even install alarms for free for Branson residents, if they can’t afford one.

It's truly a life-saving effort. According to the International Association of Fire Chiefs, 29% of fatal fires happen in homes where smoke alarm don't work or where there's none at all.

"One in each level of the home and make sure to have one on the outside of each bedroom door," Matthews said.

O'Neil says having working smoke alarms helps give him and his wife Kathy peace-of-mind.

"One of the added benefits of having a smoke detector in your home, especially if you have some issues as to ability, walking. In my case, I'm visually impaired, I'm blind. So, therefore, a smoke detector would give me the added time to get out of a building," O'Neil said.

It's something that only takes seconds to make a difference during an emergency.

"When it comes to protecting you from a fire, it can save people, property, and pets," O'Neil said.

If you are in need of a free alarm and are a City of Branson resident, the fire department can provide that.

If you're a senior citizen living out in the county, you can have free alarms installed as well. To get that taken care of, call the Senior Centers in Branson or Forsyth or any fire department in the county.