Changes made to annual Pi Day celebration to fight the spread of the Coronavirus

Many events throughout the Ozarks have been canceled due to precautions for the spread of the Coronavirus.

Pi Day / (MGN)

However, the annual Pi Day festivities are taking protective measures, and making adjustments to still celebrate National Pi Day.

National Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π. Pi-3.1415 and its infinite digits. However, Springfield's Fourth Annual Pi Day celebration is switching up the tradition.

Prairie Pie owner, Eleanor Taylor, said in past years it used to be buffet style celebration. However, this year it's a pop-up, and come and go atmosphere, with other vendors and services. Pi Day will still have all the same traditions, pies, and treats. Taylor said staff would take extra precautions.

Taylor said servers are being extra careful and are taking the proper steps to try and ensure everyone is happy, healthy, and full of pie. She said it's essential to have fun events for the community available still, especially now.

Taylor is asking for attendees to have patience as staff work to serve everyone in a timely and safe fashion to prevent the spread of viruses. All eating utensils will be disposable. No Handshakes, fist bumps, physical touching. Taylor said that it's crucial for everyone remembers to wash their hands, and enjoy Pi Day.

Event Details:

Pi Day Pop-Up is at Vito's Kitchen on Saturday, March 14.

There will be a wide range of pie and drink options. Big NY Style pizza slices by Vito's Kitchen, Pie slices, and mini pies by Prairie Pie, Beer by Tie & Timber Beer Co, Coffee & Espresso by The Coffee Ethic and Plants from Hickory Lane Plants.

The celebration is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. No tickets are necessary!

