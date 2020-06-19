Taney Co. health leaders discuss chart showing risk factors for COVID-19 based on activities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Taney County doubled just in the last week.

The health director says most new cases are 'community spread,' which means people there are largely getting sick from strangers in public.

The Taney County Health Deptartment recently posted information about a chart that shows you how risky certain parts of public can be.

That chart, developed by 4 doctors in Michigan, is on a scale from one to nine, with one being the lowest risk...nine the highest. The lowest risk activities according to the chart? Playing tennis and getting take out food. And high risk? Concerts and stadiums.

"Outside is gonna be low risk because of the ambient air that's moving around," said Mercy Family Physician Bill Zeller, M.D. "And being inside a very closed space with poor ventilation is gonna be extremely high risk, especially if you're close to people."

As you move up the chart, pumping gas is low risk, coming in at a 2, hotels come in at 3. It's those larger gathering activities like church or theaters that risk potentially increases. Dr. Zeller said no matter what the activity, it's all about who is taking precautions, and uses this grocery store example.

"It just depends on the number of people that are there," began Dr. Zeller. "If there's 2 people in an aisle and they're on different ends of the aisle then no it's not bad, but if you turn down an aisle and there's 12 people down that aisle and you're brushing past each other, somebody's coughing and they're not wearing a mask then it's extremely risky."

Despite states and cities stepping up the levels of reopening, he did have a word of caution.

"It's still a highly contagious organism," he said. "And it only works if everybody...everybody wears a mask and everybody does social distancing."

Dr. Zeller added that he knows masks are uncomfortable, but that its like a seat belt. They're not always comfortable, but they save lives.