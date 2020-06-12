Check your homes: Black mold grows under humid conditions

Not long after moving into their new home, David Kohnke and his wife discovered mold.

"There was black mold, but not the kind that could kill you,” Kohnke said.

It was enough to make his wife sick with allergies.

"It's one thing to have a problem for a couple of hours, or half a day. It's another thing to have it bother you for hours or days and end up going to the doctor,” Kohnke said.

Several thousand dollars later, the problem was solved. Despite the high price, Kohnke said it was worth every penny.

One of the earliest signs that you have mold, is a musty smell in your home. This is not a problem that will go away by airing out the home.

David Maldonado, the owner of Green Planet Mold removal, said, "Most people are allergic to mold. We're highly sensitive to it, so we can smell it, maybe runny eyes, sneezing."

The biggest culprit for mold is the crawl space underneath the home.

"Mold needs three things to grow. It needs climate, it needs water, and it needs a food source,” Maldonado said.

Rain is a top contributor for mold growth, when water gets into the crawl spaces, it becomes an incubator for mold.

"50 percent of the air that we breathe from our homes is from our crawl space,” Maldonado said.

Up to about 10 square feet, you can clean the mold yourself, call a professional for larger jobs, and for cleaning your crawl space.

"Your granite, your tile, your wood, your baseboards, that can be cleaned and whipped down as well,” Maldonado said.

Do not use household bleach for cleaning.

"As soon as the smell of bleach goes away, the power of cleaning the mold goes away with it,” Maldonado said.

Bleach keeps the wood wet, allowing mold to grow back even faster.

"It takes 24 hours for mold to grow and 72 hours for mold to spread,” Maldonado said.

Dry weather, also will not stop mold growth.

"As long as the humidity is up there, above 60% there's a chance your mold will grow,” Maldonado said.

Before hiring a professional, you will want to check their credentials, certifications, and make sure they have insurance.