Checkpoint at Springfield-Branson Airport reopens after brief closure Thursday

Updated: Thu 8:30 PM, Mar 05, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A security checkpoint at Springfield-Branson National Airport was closed for nearly 45 minutes Thursday afternoon while the TSA investigated something in a bag that caught their eye.

The airport's spokesman says passengers were kept away from the checkpoint while federal agents went through the bag.

It turned out to be a notebook computer with lithium batteries and a wire, nothing dangerous, according to the airport spokesperson.

The airport was never placed on lockdown, and remained open during the investigation.

 