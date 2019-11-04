Chicago returning to Springfield on its latest tour

Rock legend Chicago is returning to Springfield.

Chicago will perform Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

The legendary rock and roll band with horns came in at No. 9, the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's recent Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists. And Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six decades. The band's lifetime achievements include a Grammy® Award, multiple American Music Awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Chicago street dedicated in their honor, and keys to and proclamations from an impressive list of US cities. Record sales top the 100,000,000 mark.

The original three band members are Robert Lamm on keyboards and vocals, Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals and James Pankow on trombone. The band line-up also includes Wally Reyes, Jr. on drums, Keith Howland on guitar and vocals, Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Brett Simons on bass and Ramon "Ray" Yslason percussion.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 8 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $60 to $129. Tickets are available in person at the Hammons Hall box office, by phone at (417) 836-7678, or online at HammonsHall.com.

