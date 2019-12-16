Chiefs claim Suggs off waivers after Okafor injury

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (56) runs a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs claimed veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs off waivers on Monday.

The signing fills a massive hole at defensive end after losing Alex Okafor to a torn pectoral muscle a day earlier against the Denver Broncos.

The 37-year-old Suggs spent the first 16 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens before spending most of this past season with the Arizona Cardinals. He had 5 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals before he was waived last week, driving the seven-time Pro Bowl pick's total to 138 sacks for his career.

 