Chiefs face Chargers with eye on Dolphins-Patriots outcome

The Chiefs head into their regular-season finale against the Chargers knowing that a win coupled with a Dolphins upset of the Patriots would give them the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye.

Kansas City long ago wrapped up the AFC West for the fourth straight year. The Chargers have struggled through a season marked by injuries and inconsistency, and could be playing their final game with Philip Rivers.

Their longtime quarterback's contract expires after this season, and the franchise could move on from him as it moves into a new stadium in Los Angeles.