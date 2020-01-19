Chiefs fan drives Tyreek Hill's grandparents to AFC Championship after canceled flight

One Kansas City Chiefs fan went above and beyond to help Tyreek Hill's grandparents attend the AFC Championship.

In a picture posted on Twitter, Hill's grandparents surround Chiefs fan Dave Fearn. He met the two in St. Louis.

Hill's grandparents feared they might miss the game after flight cancellations. So, Fearn drove the pair to Kansas City from St. Louis.

Tyreek Hill responded to the tweet, thanking Fearn for his help.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound with a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship.