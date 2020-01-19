Chiefs fans pack Academy in Springfield for Super Bowl gear

Hundreds of Chiefs fans have packed the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Springfield with hopes to purchase as much Super Bowl merchandise as possible.

Fans tell KY3 News that the Academy Sports + Outdoors at 610 W. El Camino Alto St. had a line wrapped around the door.

Academy stocked up with gear well ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game. Fans have the opportunity to get a hold of several items, including new hats, sweatshirts, T-shirts.

An Academy spokesperson has not confirmed whether any items have sold out in Springfield or other regional stores yet, but says some stores are planning to roll out their next shipment of gear by Tuesday.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24, in the AFC Championship on Sunday, advancing to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.