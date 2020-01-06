Chiefs prepped for Texans in pseudo-rematch of Week 6

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53), Tanoh Kpassagnon (92), Charvarius Ward (35) and Armani Watts in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Posted:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Chiefs will welcome the Texans to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for a rematch in name only of their Week 6 game won by Houston.

Besides the fact that a spot in the AFC title game is riding on the outcome this time, Kansas City is such a markedly different team that their early October matchup is largely meaningless.

Five starters were out that game and the Chiefs' defense was a mess. Now, all those big names are back on the field, and new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's D is playing as well as any unit in the NFL.

 