Child custody case might have spurred Laclede County shooting this month

The suspect in a Laclede County shooting that happened nearly two weeks ago, and put two people in the hospital, is still in jail Tuesday. Beckie Stalder is unable to come up with bond money so far.

Stalder, of Springfield, is charged with armed criminal action and felony assault. Investigators say she admitted to following and shooting her former son-in-law and his wife near Phillipsburg earlier this month.

James West, Sr., along with the the Laclede County Sheriff and Stalder's lawyer, all said child custody was the motivating factor behind it all.

"It's a miracle they're both alive. They've both had multiple surgeries," West, Sr. said of his son and daughter-in-law, James and Ashley West.

He said their lives will never be the same.

Deputies from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office believe what James Jr. and Ashley said happened on the night of Nov. 14. Ashley said she stopped her car after exiting I-44 near Phillipsburg. She told deputies another vehicle hit hers from behind, twice, pushing her car into a guardrail. When Ashley got out, she said someone wearing a wig, started shooting at her. She was hit five times.

When Ashley's husband, James Jr., got out of the passenger seat, he was also shot several times, but still managed to wrestle the gun from the shooter. In the process, the shooter's wig came off, and James Jr. and Ashley realized who was pulling the trigger, James Jr.'s ex-mother-in-law, Beckie Stalder.

West, Sr. said a judge had recently decided to award James, Jr. full custody of his kids he shares with Stalder's daughter.

"She tried to do what she did to finish them off because of her anger and jealousy," West, Sr. said.

Stalder's attorney, Dee Wampler, called this a "difficult case." Stalder was charged with two counts of both armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

"So we have four different counts and each one carry up to life imprisonment. So it's a very serious charge," Wampler said.

Monday, a Laclede County Associate Circuit judge set Stalder's bond at $500,000 dollars.

"With GPS monitoring, and house arrest and no-contact provisions, but the defendant is not going to be able to post that bond so she will probably remain in jail for a while," Wampler said.

Stalder admitted to deputies that she had been watching James and Ashley, and followed them from Marshfield to Phillipsburg, but claimed the shooting was in self-defense. Stalder said Ashley caused the crash by slamming on her breaks, causing the original crash, and then started screaming and grabbing Stalder.

Stalder also said James Jr. was hitting her before she shot him.

In court documents, deputies noted the physical evidence at the scene did not correspond to Stalder's statement.

Wampler said he plans to request a mental examination for Stalder, to determine whether or not his client was aware of what she was doing on Nov. 14.

Wampler explained, if Stalder were to be found "not guilty by mental disease or defect," she would spend time in a mental institution rather than a prison. However, he said, that outcome is not common.

“We want to be sure that if a person is punished for a crime, that they knew what they were doing at the time," Wampler said.

Family members like James Jr.'s father did not want the court to set any bond, worried she could try to hurt his son again.

"She should be held accountable for everything she's done," West, Sr. said.

Laclede County Sheriff David Millsapp said his department has been working on this case every day since it happened and will continue to do investigate.

Wampler said the judge should decide on Stalder's mental state in February or March.

West Sr. said his son and daughter-in-law have more surgeries, and a long road of recovery ahead of them.